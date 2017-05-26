Golf Central Blog

Facing another MC, Spieth rallies for 68

By

Rex Hoggard
May 26, 2017, 3:49 pm

FORT WORTH, Texas – For the second consecutive day things weren’t going well for Jordan Spieth, with this week’s defending champion dropping three shots through his first six holes on Friday at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational.

Much like last week at the AT&T Byron Nelson, and the week before at The Players, visions of a short workweek began consuming his thoughts.

“When your back is against the wall and you feel the nerves kick up because you know you got to do something or you're not going to be able to play both weekends in your hometown,” Spieth said. “That would've been really, really tough for me to swallow if I missed this cut.”

But just as he did on Day 1, when he was 2 over through his first four holes, Spieth rallied at Colonial, first with a birdie at the 15th hole (he began his round on No. 10) to turn in 2 over and then with four birdies through five holes to start his inward loop.

That run included birdies at Nos. 4 and 5, the back end of the course’s “Horrible Horseshoe,” which by most accounts are not considered birdie holes.

“I've played [Nos.] 1 through 5 in 4 under. I don't think I've ever done that. I don't think I've ever been 2 under on those holes,” said Spieth, who played the Horrible Horseshoe in 2 under on his way to victory last year at Colonial.

Spieth finished with a 68 and is 2 under, just four strokes off the early lead, thanks to his late-round confidence boost.

“I stepped up and hit shots when I needed to hit them and trusted them and picked the right lines through the greens,” he said. “I felt really good about the way we played the last 14 holes. About as solid as the entire year.”

2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational, Jordan Spieth

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

@RexHoggardGC


