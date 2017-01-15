Fellow pros congratulate jouneyman Storm on Twitter

Graeme Storm returned to the European Tour winner's circle for the first time in nearly a decade on Sunday, topping Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the South African open.

The win couldn't have come at a better time for the 38-year-old journeyman, as he just barely hung on to his European Tour card after last season, and his fellow pros couldn't be happier for him.

Several of them took to Twitter to offer their congratulations:

Well done @stormygraeme

Great performance this week! — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) January 15, 2017

Congrats @stormygraeme incredible turn around pal, great way to take advantage — Oliver Wilson (@Oliver_Wilson) January 15, 2017

Delighted for @stormygraeme..from the bitter end of the game to beating the World Number 2 to win in a couple of months..Bravo Stormy, Bravo — Nick Dougherty (@NickDougherty5) January 15, 2017

From one of the lowest lows to one of the Highest highs! Congratulations @stormygraeme very very happy for you and great golf it was!! — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) January 15, 2017