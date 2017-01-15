Golf Central Blog

Fellow pros congratulate jouneyman Storm on Twitter

By

Golf Channel Digital
January 15, 2017, 1:30 pm

RSS

Graeme Storm returned to the European Tour winner's circle for the first time in nearly a decade on Sunday, topping Rory McIlroy in a playoff at the South African open.

The win couldn't have come at a better time for the 38-year-old journeyman, as he just barely hung on to his European Tour card after last season, and his fellow pros couldn't be happier for him.

Several of them took to Twitter to offer their congratulations:

Article Tags: 

Graeme Storm, Rory McIlroy

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
McIlroy to undergo MRI; Abu Dhabi status uncertain
A touch of class: 2011 high schoolers shining
Storm tops McIlroy in playoff to win S. African Open
Thomas chasing history at Sony
Kisner: 'Can't be that upset' after just missing 59

Trending

Austin unknowingly fires 59 to open Diamond Resorts
Thomas becomes youngest player to shoot 59
Watch: Spieth, Kaufman go fishing in Hawaii
Buddy trip: Thomas' pals help celebrate 59
Fowler nearly hits 300-yard drive with persimmon wood
Best of: Blair O'Neal through the years
DJ, Paulina make new music video on ski vacation
Spieth open to expanding guest list for #SB2K17
Social Snapshots: January 2017
McIlroy injures back; hopes to play Saturday
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.