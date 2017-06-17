Golf Central Blog

Final-round tee times for the 117th U.S. Open

By

Ryan Lavner
June 17, 2017, 8:33 pm

ERIN, Wis. – Brian Harman and Justin Thomas will be in the final group Sunday at the 117th U.S. Open.

Harman leads at 12-under 204, one shot clear of Thomas, who shot a record-breaking, 9-under 63 on Saturday.

They will go off at 3:54 p.m. ET Sunday at Erin Hills.

Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood – who will play together again in the final round, in the penultimate group at 3:43 p.m. – are also only one shot off the lead.

Rickie Fowler (10 under) and Players champion Si Woo Kim (9 under) are in the third-to-last group, at 3:32 p.m.

No player in the last nine groups has won a major championship.

Here are the full tee times:

9:51 a.m. ET: Haotong Li and Kevin Dougherty

10:02 a.m.: Tyler Light and Ernie Els

10:13 a.m.: Talor Gooch and William McGirt

10:24 a.m.: Stewart Cink and Kevin Kisner

10:35 a.m.: Jordan Spieth and Keegan Bradley

10:46 a.m.: Lee Westwood and Daniel Summerhays

10:57 a.m.: Jason Kokrak and Yusaku Miyazato

11:08 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger and Shane Lowry

11:19 a.m.: Jordan Niebrugge and Gary Woodland

11:30 a.m.: Adam Hadwin and Thomas Aiken

11:41 a.m.: Kevin Na and Ryan Brehm

11:52 a.m.: Martin Kaymer and Brandon Stone

12:03 p.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello and Webb Simpson

12:14 p.m.: Harris English and Satoshi Kodaira

12:25 p.m.: Andrew Johnston and Jonathan Randolph

12:36 p.m.: Whee Kim and Martin Laird

12:47 p.m.: Branden Grace and Matt Kuchar

12:59 p.m.: Jack Maguire and Scottie Scheffler

1:09 p.m.: Michael Putnam and Kevin Chappell

1:20 p.m.: Steve Stricker and David Lingmerth

1:31 p.m.: Matt Fitzpatrick and Jim Furyk

1:42 p.m.: Zach Johnson and Paul Casey

1:53 p.m.: Jamie Lovemark and Cameron Champ

2:04 p.m.: Marc Leishman and Chez Reavie

2:15 p.m.: Sergio Garcia and Eddie Pepperell

2:26 p.m.: Trey Mullinax and Louis Oosthuizen

2:37 p.m.: J.B. Holmes and Hideki Matsuyama

2:48 p.m.: Bernd Wiesberger and Xander Schauffele

2:59 p.m.: Brandt Snedeker and Brendan Steele

3:10 p.m.: Bill Haas and Charley Hoffman

3:21 p.m.: Russell Henley and Patrick Reed

3:32 p.m.: Rickie Fowler and Si Woo Kim

3:43 p.m.: Tommy Fleetwood and Brooks Koepka

3:54 p.m.: Justin Thomas and Brian Harman

2017 U.S. Open, 117th U.S. Open, Erin Hills, Brian Harman, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Si Woo Kim, Brooks Koepka

