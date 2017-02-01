Golf Central Blog

Forget looks, Woods just wants pain-free swing

By

Jay Coffin
February 1, 2017

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – Tiger Woods, once known for having the best swing in golf, doesn’t care what it looks like anymore. In fact, he couldn’t care less.

He now only has one goal: “Play away from pain.”

Woods chuckled Wednesday at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic when he delivered that line, but it’s not really a laughing matter.

Omega Dubai Desert Classic: Articles, photos and videos

After four different swing coaches and numerous swing changes over the years – whether in an attempt to get better or take stress off his body because of injury – Woods has constantly tinkered.

Now, there’s only one thing to worry about.

“Whether my swing looks classic, rhythmical or it may look unorthodox, I don’t care,” he said. “As long as I don’t feel that nerve pain. Anyone in here who has ever had nerve pain in their back or anywhere in their spine, it’s like hitting your funny bone a thousand times a day. It’s just not fun. I would much rather not have to go through that again.”

Tiger Woods, 2017 Omega Dubai Desert Classic

Jay Coffin

@JayCoffinGC

