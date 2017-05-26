Golf Central Blog

Watch: Former president Obama plays Old Course



Golf Channel Digital
May 26, 2017, 9:34 am

Former president Barack Obama is in Scotland to give a speech at a charity function in Edinburgh on Friday night. But first ... golf. And not just golf, but golf on the Old Course at St. Andrews.

According to the Guardian, Obama was told by his caddie on the third hole, “No pressure, sir,” even as a crowd gathered around to watch.

After he hit, Obama reportedly said: “Oh, that wasn’t pretty.”

Obama was also said to have shaken hands and spoken to those in the crowd.

President Obama going for birdie on 18.



Barack Obama



