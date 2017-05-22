Golf Central Blog

Four qualify for Erin Hills at Japan sectional

By

Will Gray
May 22, 2017, 9:20 am

RSS

Satoshi Kodaira shot rounds of 64-69 at Ono Golf Club in Ono City, Japan, to take medalist honors at the first of 12 sectional qualifiers for the U.S. Open.

Kodaira finished four shots clear of the field and will make his U.S. Open debut at Erin Hills. Yusaku Miyazato, Chan Kim and Shugo Imahira survived a 6-for-3 playoff at 7-under 137 to claim the final three qualifying spots. Miyazato finished T-23 last year at Oakmont, while Kim and Imahira will each make their first appearance next month.

Veteran Hiroyuki Fujita and Hiroshi Iwata, who tied a major championship scoring record with a 63 at the 2015 PGA Championship, both missed the playoff by a shot.

A total of 36 players started the 36-hole qualifier, but only 25 participants turned in scores for both rounds. Japan's Yuta Ikeda and Hideto Tanihara withdrew last week once it became clear they would both earn exemptions via the top 60 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

The next sectional qualifier will be held May 29 at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey England, while the 10 domestic qualifiers will be held simultaneously on June 5.

The U.S. Open will be played June 15-18 in Erin, Wis.

Article Tags: 

U.S. Open, Erin Hills

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Division I Women's Golf Championship - Team
Division I Women's Golf Championship - Ind.
Monday Scramble: Follow the leaders
Horschel's wife opens up about alcoholism
For Thompson, inspiration, then domination

Trending

Penalty for cart ride to restroom cuts Northwestern's lead
Jang rescinds LPGA membership, returning to Korea
Horschel tops Day in deflating Nelson playoff
Conditions making Women's NCAAs a test of survival
Watch: Barnes shanks tee shot; ProTracer included
Spieth's putter switch drawing some attention
Cut Line: Court for Vijay; Rest for Rory
PXG clubs: Are they worth the high cost?
Dominating Thompson reigns at Kingsmill
Watch: Spieth hits two OB, makes 9 on par-5 16th
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.