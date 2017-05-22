Four qualify for Erin Hills at Japan sectional

Satoshi Kodaira shot rounds of 64-69 at Ono Golf Club in Ono City, Japan, to take medalist honors at the first of 12 sectional qualifiers for the U.S. Open.

Kodaira finished four shots clear of the field and will make his U.S. Open debut at Erin Hills. Yusaku Miyazato, Chan Kim and Shugo Imahira survived a 6-for-3 playoff at 7-under 137 to claim the final three qualifying spots. Miyazato finished T-23 last year at Oakmont, while Kim and Imahira will each make their first appearance next month.

Veteran Hiroyuki Fujita and Hiroshi Iwata, who tied a major championship scoring record with a 63 at the 2015 PGA Championship, both missed the playoff by a shot.

A total of 36 players started the 36-hole qualifier, but only 25 participants turned in scores for both rounds. Japan's Yuta Ikeda and Hideto Tanihara withdrew last week once it became clear they would both earn exemptions via the top 60 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

The next sectional qualifier will be held May 29 at Walton Heath Golf Club in Surrey England, while the 10 domestic qualifiers will be held simultaneously on June 5.

The U.S. Open will be played June 15-18 in Erin, Wis.