Golf Central Blog

Four qualify for The Open at Singapore Open

By

Will Gray
January 22, 2017, 9:09 am

RSS

Age proved to be nothing more than a number at the SMBC Singapore Open, as a 17-year-old and a 50-year-old were among four golfers to qualify for the 146th Open at Royal Birkdale.

The tournament, co-sanctioned by the Asian Tour and Japan Tour, was won by 50-year-old Prayad Marksaeng, who shot a final-round 67 to lift the trophy. He'll be making his sixth career Open appearance, but first since missing the cut at Royal Lytham in 2012.

"I'm so happy," said Marksaeng, who will also play in the Senior Open at Royal Porthcawl this summer. "Before I came down to Singapore, a lot of Thai people believed in me and I am just so proud to be in The Open and to make the Thai people proud of me also."

Joining him in England in July will be 17-year-old Phachara Khongwatmai, who tied for second one shot behind Marksaeng. Despite his youth, Khongwatmai brings with him plenty of experience, having earned his first professional win at age 14 and having played in last year's Open at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut.

Rounding out the quartet of qualifiers were South Africa's Jbe Kruger, who will make his second Open appearance and first since 2012, and South Korea's Younghan Song, who won in Singapore a year ago and now will make his Open debut.

This was the second event of The Open Qualifying Series, which continues throughout the year as a means of gaining access to golf's oldest major. The next qualifier will be held at the Joburg Open Feb. 23-26, where the top three players not otherwise exempt among the top 10 will earn spots.

For a complete list of those earning their way to the 146th Open via the Open Qualifying Series, click here.

Article Tags: 

The Open, Open Qualifying Series

Gray, a staff writer, covers events and is the lead host on Golf Channel's podcast.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
CareerBuilder Challenge
Kaymer, Johnson stall in Abu Dhabi
Hadwin cards PGA Tour's second 59 in as many weeks
Thomas welcomes Hadwin to the #59club
Four qualify for The Open at Singapore Open

Trending

Wozniacki responds to Rory's comments: 'Move on'
Mickelson: 'Disappointing' Chargers going to L.A.
Augusta National buys neighboring Pep Boys for $6.9M
Westwood's girlfriend fills in for longtime caddie
Awkward Reporter hilariously interviews DJ, Stenson, others
Mickelson debuts new 'Jumping Phil' logo
Obama's final tally: 333 rounds of golf as POTUS
Substitutions allowed during NCAA match play
Hadwin cards PGA Tour's second 59 in as many weeks
Aphibarnrat: Plays golf to buy shoes, watches
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.