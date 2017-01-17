Fowler on injury: Players can't live 'in a bubble'

With Rory McIlroy sidelined to start the new year, discussion has begun again over player injuries and how best to avoid them. In the eyes of Rickie Fowler, though, it's a point that can sometimes go too far.

McIlroy withdrew Monday from this week's Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, citing a stress fracture in his rib that could take weeks to heal. While McIlroy's most recent injury has on-course roots, he has widely publicized his workout routine and also missed several weeks in the summer of 2015 after a soccer injury.

Fowler is in Abu Dhabi to defend the title he won a year ago, and he believes in light of McIlroy's latest setback that athletes must be afforded a middle ground between activity and injury prevention.

"You don't really want to try and live too much in a bubble," Fowler told reporters. "Everyone's been injured doing plenty of different things. We do deal with a lot of injuries just from playing golf and the amount of stress we put on our bodies and how much we play and with the travel. Staying healthy is key."

Fowler admits that he has given up riding dirt bikes in recent years, but he has made an effort to maintain an otherwise normal lifestyle.

"You never know how you might get hurt. It might be from actually playing golf, swinging, sometimes it could be from working out," he said. "But part of rest and recovery is getting away and kind of freeing your mind, and for me, I'm an adrenaline junkie, so that's one of the things I need to do."