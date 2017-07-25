Golf Central Blog

Frustrated Willett would consider back surgery

By

Ryan Lavner
July 25, 2017, 8:58 am

RSS

Former Masters champion Danny Willett told reporters at the Open Championship that he might have to consider surgery if his back woes continue.

Willett, who has fallen to No. 43 in the world ranking, has withdrawn or missed the cut from six of his past eight worldwide starts. Last week at Royal Birkdale, he finished 76th out of 77 players and didn’t mince words about the state of his game.

“S---,” he told British reporters (via the Telegraph). “It’s just frustrating. Every time you feel you are getting somewhere with it you take another two steps back. Before you know it, you feel you are 10 steps further back than you were a few weeks before.”

And how far away is he now?

“F------ miles,” he said. “A long way away. It feels a long way away. Golf shots are a long way away. Mental is a long way away. Scoring is a long way away.”

Because of an ailing back, Willett underwent an MRI last week, visited a back specialist and only began hitting balls the Friday before The Open. It’s proven to be a frustrating cycle – he needs to hit balls to improve, but the more he works on his game, the worse his back pain becomes. That European Tour players are in the heart of the season (with big-money Rolex Series events) makes it even harder to sit out.

He hasn’t won anywhere since the 2016 Masters, and in fact has only four top-10s worldwide.

Asked if surgery was the answer, Willett said: “I don’t know. I’d do anything that helped. I don’t think it does need surgery. It’s more just getting it in line, and the only thing that irritates it massively is swinging poorly.” 

Article Tags: 

Danny Willett, Open Championship, British Open, 2017 British Open, Masters

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Spieth about to embark on quest for career slam
Bones: Greller gave 'most critical yardage' in history
Who's the best? Who knows? But Spieth gets it done
Spieth sitdown: 'I didn't know what to feel' on final green
Nicklaus: Spieth win had 'guts, determination and skill'

Trending

Golf Channel App
Spieth loses cool: 'That's just crap man'
Photos: Fowler, Thomas partying with Spieth, jug
Kuchar gets 'teary surprise' from family on 18th green
Thomas jabs Johnny as Grace shoots 62
Highlights: Spieth's wild close to win The Open
Caddie J.P. to Rory: 'What the f--- are you doing?'
Spieth's caddie opts to hang on to his club vetoes
More than just golf world react to LPGA dress code
R&A chief referee explains Spieth's drop on No.13
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.