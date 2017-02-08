Furyk tweaks Ryder Cup selection process

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – In his first month on the job, Jim Furyk has already made two tweaks to the selection process for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The U.S. captain announced Wednesday that the deadline to make the four captain’s picks will be a week earlier, to keep players from enduring the hectic last-minute audition before heading to Paris. There was also a minor change to the points structure that places an emphasis on winning, not necessarily high finishes in majors.

Three of Furyk’s four captain’s picks will be made after the second FedEx Cup playoff event in Boston. The final selection will be announced after the BMW Championship, not the Tour Championship.

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Articles, photos and videos

“It’s obvious that we can’t wait until after the Tour Championship to make a pick,” Furyk said. “We have passports, travel to Europe, and I feel like the timing, we probably want to get it done a little earlier and not put those guys through that at the Tour Championship again.”

As for the points, the only change from last year is that only the major winners will receive two points per $1,000 earned in those events. Now, those who make the cut at the majors will receive 1 ½ points, not two, per $1,000 earned.

Furyk said the change was made in part because of the increased purses in the majors.

“If you finished third in a major championship, you earned more points than a winner in a PGA Tour event,” Furyk said. “And I really value winning. I want the guys that hit shots down the stretch, that have the guts, the fortitude, the game to win golf tournaments. And I find winning very, very important. So winning a PGA Tour event with a strong field, to me, is more important than finishing third at a major championship.”