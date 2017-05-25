Golf Central Blog

GMac (66) chose D&D over Wentworth for right reasons

By

Rex Hoggard
May 25, 2017, 2:40 pm

RSS

FORT WORTH, Texas – After more than a decade playing the PGA Tour it’s difficult even for Graeme McDowell to believe that this week is his first start at the Dean & DeLuca Invitational.

Colonial is, after all, a perfect fit for McDowell’s game, particularly on days like Thursday when the winds whipped from all points on the compass, but for the Northern Irishman it’s always been a question of timing.

The Fort Worth stop has traditionally conflicted with the BMW PGA Championship, the European Tour’s flagship event, and before moving to July, the Irish Open was also played in late May.

This year, however, McDowell’s focus shifted to the season-long points race, on which he currently ranks 107th, and earning his first start at the Tour Championship.

“With it being a non-Ryder Cup year, I felt like I could keep my focus here in the States. And let's be honest. Going forward, this really is where any focus is,” said McDowell after a first-round 66 moved him into contention at Colonial. “My family are here. I love the product that's the PGA Tour. It's hard not to play a lot of your golf over here at the moment.”

Dean & DeLuca Invitational: Articles, photos and videos

McDowell said he will maintain his membership on the European Tour and that he plans to play four straight in Europe in July – including the French Open, Irish Open, Scottish Open and Open Championship – but he wasn’t second-guessing his decision to play Colonial.

“I don't want to have to answer the question did I make the right decision to come here or should I be in Wentworth?” said McDowell, who has missed the BMW PGA just once in his career. “Looking at the sunny skies in London this morning and watching a little bit of the golf on TV, yeah, looked beautiful there. But I'm here for all the right reasons and not really here to prove anything to anybody.”

Article Tags: 

2017 Dean & DeLuca Invitational, 2017 BMW PGA Championship, Graeme McDowell

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
DEAN & DELUCA Invitational
Els gives himself two-shot penalty at BMW PGA
Woods: Fusion surgery brought 'instant nerve relief'
Love to Tiger: If Manning can, so can you
'All-in' Arizona State takes national title

Trending

Horschel talks about wife's battle with alcoholism
Tiger: 'I want to play professional golf again'
Woods: Fusion surgery brought 'instant nerve relief'
Jang rescinds LPGA membership, returning to Korea
No simulation: Sadlowski Destroys Golf Channel Simulator
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Horschel's wife opens up about alcoholism
Els gives himself two-shot penalty at BMW PGA
Penalty for cart ride to restroom cuts Northwestern's lead
The Social: Forget me not
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.