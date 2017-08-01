Golf world, celebs tweet Feherty condolences

In light of the news Tuesday that David Feherty's son, Shey, died from of an overdose on his 29th birthday over the weekend, the NBC Sports and Golf Channel personality has received an outpouring of love and support from big names both inside and out of the golf world.

Feherty released the tragic news himself on Twitter, and there has been no shortage of condolences left in response, with everyone from Gary Player to pop superstar Niall Horan reaching out.

My first born son is gone from me, dying from an overdose on his 29th birthday. Bless his sweet heart, I will fight on. — David Feherty (@Fehertwit) August 1, 2017

David, so terribly sad to hear this tragic loss. Vivienne, my family & I send our condolences, love and support during this difficult time. — Gary Player (@garyplayer) August 1, 2017

Sorry to hear the sad news from @Fehertwit family loss today. Best wishes to you Guys. — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) August 1, 2017

Sad to hear. Thoughts and prayers with you and the family David — Tony Finau Golf (@tonyfinaugolf) August 1, 2017

Prayers man — John Peterson (@JohnPetersonPGA) August 1, 2017

My friend, I'm so sorry to here the news of your son. My is hurting for you and your family. May the love of Christ comfort U all. — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) August 1, 2017

Thoughts are with David and his family at this terrible time. @Fehertwit — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) August 1, 2017

Sending you love and healing David. Here for you if you need anything... — Kunal Nayyar (@kunalnayyar) August 1, 2017

Oh, David. Gutted. No words. Thinking of you and love you, man. — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 1, 2017