Golf world, celebs tweet Feherty condolences

August 1, 2017, 3:35 pm

In light of the news Tuesday that David Feherty's son, Shey, died from of an overdose on his 29th birthday over the weekend, the NBC Sports and Golf Channel personality has received an outpouring of love and support from big names both inside and out of the golf world.

Feherty released the tragic news himself on Twitter, and there has been no shortage of condolences left in response, with everyone from Gary Player to pop superstar Niall Horan reaching out.

