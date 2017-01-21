Hadwin fires 13-under 59 to take CareerBuilder lead

Adam Hadwin on Saturday became the eighth player in PGA Tour history to shoot 59. After his round of 13 under, he leads the CareerBuilder Challenge by one over rookie Dominic Bozelli. Here’s where things stand through 54 holes in Palm Springs.

Leaderboard: Hadwin (-17), Dominic Bozzelli (-16), Hudson Swafford (-15), Brian Harman (-15), Bud Cauley (-15), Brendan Steele (-14)

What it means: Hadwin’s history-making third round has him in the hunt for his first PGA Tour victory. His 59 is the second on Tour in as many weeks after Justin Thomas recorded his own in the first round of the Sony Open, which he went on to win. Hadwin, who tied for sixth at this event last year, posted 71 on PGA West’s Nicklaus Tournament Course on Thursday and 69 on its Stadium Course on Friday before playing the round of his life on Saturday at La Quinta. A win tomorrow by any of the players in the top five – Hadwin, Bozzelli, Swafford, Harman and Cauley – would also come with a trip to the Masters in April.

Round of the day: Hadwin tied Chip Beck for the most birdies in a PGA Tour round, with 13. He made six straight on Nos. 2-7 and added another at the ninth to go out in 29. He then made in a row on Nos. 11-15 and poured in one more birdie putt at the 17th to reach 13 under.

Best of the rest: Also playing La Quinta, Whee Kim turned in a 9-under 63. After opening with five pars, Kim made nine birdies in an 11-hole stretch from Nos. 6-16.

Biggest disappointment: Notables to miss the 54-hole, 5-under cut include Hunter Mahan (-4), Zach Johnson (-3), Bryson DeChambeau (-3), Angel Cabrera (-2), Emiliano Grillo (-1) and Wesley Bryan.

Shot of the day: It wasn’t a spectacular shot, per se, but all credit to Gonzalo Fdez-Costano for taking his pants off.

Quote of the day: "I don't know. … I don't know. Perfect, I guess?" – Hadwin on how it feels to shoot 59