Harmon: Woods unlikely to return to former glory

Tiger Woods’ old coach is just as skeptical as the rest of the golf world when it comes to his former pupil’s future.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Butch Harmon was asked four “key questions” about what’s next for Woods following his withdrawal from the Omega Dubai Desert Classic.

In general, he isn’t bullish on Woods' prospects.

Asked if Woods can “regain the form we saw in his heyday,” Harmon answered: “I'd like to say yes, but it doesn't seem likely at the moment. Tiger is 41 years old, he's had three back surgeries and four knee surgeries, and the young kids on Tour right now are playing better and better. …

“Are we ever going to see him playing at the heights he did back in the early 2000s? Probably not, but the main thing he has to do right now is somehow get himself healthy. He's been off for almost a year and a half, and now he's come back but he still can't finish a tournament. To me, that's not a good sign.”

In fact, according to Harmon, golf fans may want to forget the “heyday” altogether.

“We all want to see him playing well again,” he said, “but right now I'm concerned that someone I have admired for so long, and who I believe is the best player who ever lived, might not be able to play at any kind of level again.”

As for what has brought Tiger to this point, Harmon said he believes Woods’ problems stem less from golf and more from his work in the gym.

Woods worked with Harmon from 1993-2002, during which time he won three U.S. Amateurs and eight of his 14 major championships.