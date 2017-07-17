Golf Central Blog

Harrington on trophies: 'Why would you hide them?'

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 17, 2017, 11:36 am

SOUTHPORT, England – In one breath Padraig Harrington says he doesn’t need to look at trophies to know he’s a champion. In the next, the two-time Open champion and three-time major winner says he has no problem displaying his crown jewels proudly in his home for all guests to see.

“If you ask me consciously to think about it, I kind of go, ‘Why wouldn’t you put the two biggest trophies you’ve won somewhere where you can see them regularly? Why would you hide them like that somewhere away?’” Harrington said Monday at Royal Birkdale, site of his 2008 Open victory.

Harrington’s first major came in the 2007 Open at Carnoustie when he shot a final-round 67 and Sergio Garcia bogeyed the 72nd hole to back into a playoff with Harrington.

The Irishman defended his claret jug a year later here at Royal Birkdale and won easily when Greg Norman faltered. He then won the PGA Championship three weeks later.

“I think putting the two trophies where I can see them everyday, and the PGA trophy, is just making nice use of it,” Harrington said. “It also gives me a little bit of a buzz when people come into the house and see it and remark on it.”

Padraig Harrington, The Open 2017

