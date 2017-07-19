President Trump interfered with Day's Open prep

SOUTHPORT, England – Throughout his career, Jason Day has held to the theory that luck favors the prepared, particularly at major championships.

At this year’s Masters, for example, the Australian arrived at Augusta National the Friday before to assure he was comfortable with his swing, game plan and course conditions.

At this week’s Open Championship, however, he decided to go with a different plan, although it wasn’t entirely of his own making.

Day planned to arrive in England on Sunday, but flight delays in the New York City area caused by President Donald Trump’s visit to the U.S. Women’s Open, which was held at Trump National in Bedminster, N.J., prompted him to push his travel plans back a day.

“I understand. It is what it is. So it was massive [flight] delays. They were stopping and starting, so I just didn't bother with it,” Day said on Wednesday at Royal Birkdale. “It was quite nice, I got to spend more time with the kids at home.”

Day didn’t come out to the golf course on Monday, played 18 holes on Tuesday, and only practiced on Wednesday which means he’ll tee off on Thursday having played just a single practice round.

“I usually get in Thursday or Friday and play a couple of practice rounds. I did it this year at Augusta and I was just truly knackered by the time I started Thursday,” he said. “So I'm just hoping, this week has felt a lot quicker to me.”