How to watch The Open on TV and online

You want to watch the 146th Open? Here’s how you can do it.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will be televising nearly 140 hours of overall coverage from the men's third major of the year, at Royal Birkdale.

In addition to the traditional coverage, the two networks will showcase three live alternate feeds: marquee groups, featured holes and spotlight action. You can also go to GolfChannel.com, Thursday-Sunday, and watch replays of full-day coverage.

Here’s the weekly TV schedule, with live stream links in parentheses (Note: links will be functional when coverage begins). You can view all the action on the Golf Live Extra app, as well. Alternate coverage is noted in italics:

(All times Eastern; GC=Golf Channel; NBC=NBC Sports; GC.com=GolfChannel.com or check the GLE app)

Monday, July 17

GC: 7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

GC: 9-11AM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 7-9PM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday, July 18

GC: 6-10AM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 10AM-Noon: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

GC: Noon-2PM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, July 19

GC: 6-10AM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 10AM-Noon: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

GC: Noon-2PM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, July 20

GC: Midnight-1:30AM: Midnight Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

GC: Day 1: The Open, live coverage: 1:30AM-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 1: The Open, Spotlight: 1:30-11:30AM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 1: The Open, Marquee Groups: TBD (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 1: The Open, Featured Holes: 4AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/featuredholes)

GC: Live From The Open: 4-5PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday, July 21

GC: Day 2: The Open, live coverage: 1:30AM-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 2: The Open, Spotlight: 1:30-11:30AM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 2: The Open, Marquee Groups: TBD (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 2: The Open, Featured Holes: 4AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/featuredholes)

GC: Live From The Open: 4-5PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, July 22

GC: Day 3: The Open, live coverage: 4:30-7AM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

NBC: Rd. 3: The Open, live coverage: 7AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 3: The Open, Spotlight: 4:30AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 3: The Open, Marquee Groups: TBD (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 3: The Open, Featured Holes: 7AM-2PM (www.golfchannel.com/featuredholes)

GC: Live From The Open: 3-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, July 23

GC: Day 4: The Open, live coverage: 4-7AM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

NBC: Rd. 4: The Open, live coverage: 7AM-2PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 4: The Open, Spotlight: 4:30AM-2PM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 4: The Open, Marquee Groups: TBD (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 4: The Open, Featured Holes: 6:30AM-1PM (www.golfchannel.com/featuredholes)

GC: Live From The Open: 2-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)