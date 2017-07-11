Golf Central Blog

How to watch The Open on TV and online

By

Golf Channel Digital
July 11, 2017, 2:20 pm

RSS

You want to watch the 146th Open? Here’s how you can do it.

Golf Channel and NBC Sports will be televising nearly 140 hours of overall coverage from the men's third major of the year, at Royal Birkdale.

In addition to the traditional coverage, the two networks will showcase three live alternate feeds: marquee groups, featured holes and spotlight action. You can also go to GolfChannel.com, Thursday-Sunday, and watch replays of full-day coverage.

Here’s the weekly TV schedule, with live stream links in parentheses (Note: links will be functional when coverage begins). You can view all the action on the Golf Live Extra app, as well. Alternate coverage is noted in italics:

(All times Eastern; GC=Golf Channel; NBC=NBC Sports; GC.com=GolfChannel.com or check the GLE app)

Monday, July 17

GC: 7-9AM: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

GC: 9-11AM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 7-9PM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Tuesday, July 18

GC: 6-10AM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 10AM-Noon: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

GC: Noon-2PM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Wednesday, July 19

GC: 6-10AM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

GC: 10AM-Noon: Morning Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

GC: Noon-2PM: Live From The Open (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Thursday, July 20

GC: Midnight-1:30AM: Midnight Drive (stream.golfchannel.com)

GC: Day 1: The Open, live coverage: 1:30AM-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 1: The Open, Spotlight: 1:30-11:30AM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 1: The Open, Marquee Groups: TBD (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 1: The Open, Featured Holes: 4AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/featuredholes)

GC: Live From The Open: 4-5PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Friday, July 21

GC: Day 2: The Open, live coverage: 1:30AM-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 2: The Open, Spotlight: 1:30-11:30AM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 2: The Open, Marquee Groups: TBD (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 2: The Open, Featured Holes: 4AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/featuredholes)

GC: Live From The Open: 4-5PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Saturday, July 22

GC: Day 3: The Open, live coverage: 4:30-7AM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

NBC: Rd. 3: The Open, live coverage: 7AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 3: The Open, Spotlight: 4:30AM-3PM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 3: The Open, Marquee Groups: TBD (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 3: The Open, Featured Holes: 7AM-2PM (www.golfchannel.com/featuredholes)

GC: Live From The Open: 3-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Sunday, July 23

GC: Day 4: The Open, live coverage: 4-7AM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

NBC: Rd. 4: The Open, live coverage: 7AM-2PM (www.golfchannel.com/theopen)

GC.com: Day 4: The Open, Spotlight: 4:30AM-2PM (www.golfchannel.com/spotlight)

GC.com: Day 4: The Open, Marquee Groups: TBD (www.golfchannel.com/marqueegroup)

GC.com: Day 4: The Open, Featured Holes: 6:30AM-1PM (www.golfchannel.com/featuredholes)

GC: Live From The Open: 2-4PM (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

Article Tags: 

2017 Open Championship, The Open 2017, 2017 British Open

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Davis' absence a big miss for women's golf
At Bedminster, Trump the elephant in the room
Reverence and the irreverent collide at The Open
Controversy didn't diminish Lang's dream win
The Social: What's all the fuss about?

Trending

After Trump comment, Lincicome taking Twitter break
Volunteer dies as result of accident at TPC Deere Run
Chamblee and Kratzert: Rahm should have been penalized
Watch: Rahm ruling sparks another controversy
Florida man diving for golf balls attacked by gator
Social media to social anxiety, this is Grayson Murray
Unpenalized, Rahm stands by ball mark mechanics
Report: President Trump threatened lawsuit against USGA
Spieth hanging with famous friends in Cabo
Social Snapshots: July 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.