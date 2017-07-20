Inkster: Pressel, Creamer 'haven't shown me anything'

Rookie Nelly Korda is definitely in the mix as a potential U.S. Solheim Cup captain’s pick, while time has just about run out for two American stalwarts trying to make the team.

U.S. captain Juli Inkster said in a media conference call Thursday that Korda’s consistency has caught her eye.

Inkster also said veterans Paula Creamer and Morgan Pressel would have to do something special over the final three weeks to get in the mix.

“Would I like Paula and Morgan on the team?” Inkster said. “Yes. I know they are passionate, and I know their games, but they just haven’t shown me anything. I have to at least see something from them.”

There are just three qualifying events left before the American and European teams are finalized at the conclusion of the Ricoh Women’s British Open (Aug. 3-6).

Creamer is 20th on the U.S. point list, Pressel is 22nd. The top eight at the end of the Women’s British Open will make the team.

Creamer tied for seventh at the ShopRite Classic early in June, but she has missed the cut in four of her last five starts.

Creamer is 14-8-5 in six Solheim Cups. Only Inkster and Cristie Kerr have won more matches for the Americans in the biennial international team competition. Creamer, 30, has played on every U.S. Solheim Cup team she has been eligible for since joining the LPGA as a rookie in 2005.

Pressel, 29, has also made every U.S. Solheim Cup team she has been eligible for since joining the LPGA in ’06. She is 10-7-2 in five Solheim Cups but has missed the cut in her last two starts this year, the U.S. Women’s Open and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Creamer isn’t playing the Marathon Classic this week, and she isn’t yet qualified for the Ricoh Women’s British Open. She is scheduled to play next week’s Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open.

Pressel is playing this week’s Marathon Classic and the Ladies Scottish Open. She also isn’t yet qualified for the Women’s British Open.

Korda, 18, is just 31st on the U.S. Solheim Cup points list, but Inkster said Korda is among players she is closely considering as a potential captain’s pick. She is the younger sister of Jessica Korda, who is fifth on the points list and looks like a lock to make the team.

“If you look at Nelly’s scores, she shoots good scores all the time,” Inkster said. “She never shoots a high score.

“I like her makeup. I like her fire.”

U.S. Solheim Cup points

1. Lexi Thompson, 657

2. Stacy Lewis, 452.5

3. Gerina Piller, 379

4. Cristie Kerr, 373

5. Jessica Korda, 323

6, Danielle Kang 322.5

7, Brittany Lang, 247

7, Michelle Wie, 247

9. Austin Ernst, 227

10. Lizette Salas, 216.5

11. Brittany Lincicome, 216

12. Angela Stanford, 211

13. Marina Alex, 182.5

14. Mo Martin, 178

15. Jennifer Song, 134

Points are awarded to top-20 finishers in LPGA events, with first place earning 60 points, second place getting 30, third place taking 28.5 and on down to three points for 20th place. Points are doubled in major championships.

U.S. Solheim Cup world rankings

1. Brittany Lincicome (No. 42)

2. Lizette Salas (No. 45)

3. Mo Martin (No. 50)

4. Austin Ernst (No. 53)

5. Angela Stanford (No. 54)

This list features the highest ranked Americans who aren’t among the top eight on the U.S. points list.