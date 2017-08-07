J. Korda to miss Solheim Cup with injury

A day after being announced among 12 players making the U.S. Solheim Cup team, Jessica Korda has reluctantly pulled out with an injury.

Korda, who withdrew after the first round of the Ricoh Women’s British Open last week with a right forearm injury, says the injury will prevent her from joining the Americans to take on Europe in Iowa next week. She was expected to get the results of an MRI today.

U.S. captain Juli Inkster submitted an alternate’s name when she named her two captain’s picks Sunday after the Women’s British Open. The alternate’s name wasn’t made public, but it will be now. It will amount to Inkster getting a third captain’s pick.

Inkster couldn't immediately be reached. An LPGA official said she was in transit returning from the Women's British Open.

Korda ended up fifth on the U.S. Solheim Cup points list. The top eight earned spots on the team.

Notably, with Brittany Lincicome making the American team off the U.S. world rankings list, veteran Angela Stanford was next on the U.S. points list. Still, Inkster hasn’t hidden her admiration for rookie Nelly Korda, Jessica’s 19-year-old sister. Also, this opening gives Paula Creamer, who lobbied hard for a captain’s pick last week, another chance.