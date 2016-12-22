Golf Central Blog

Jaidee opens with 66 in effort to snag Masters bid

Will Gray
December 22, 2016, 12:57 pm

While the 2016 season has ended for most of the world's best golfers, there's still work to be done for Thongchai Jaidee.

The 47-year-old Thai has 19 wins as a pro, making him an unlikely participant in this week's Boonchu Ruangkit Championship on the Asian Development Tour. But Jaidee is in the field in a last-ditch effort to snag a bid for the 2017 Masters.

The top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings at the end of the year will be exempt for the season's first major, and Jaidee entered this week at No. 52. As a result, he added this event in Thailand since a win would be barely enough to edge him past William McGirt to No. 50 in the final world rankings of the year. McGirt is already exempt for the Masters by virtue of his win at the Memorial Tournament.

Jaidee opened with a 5-under 66 at Rancho Charnvee Resort, a score that left him in a tie for fifth, three shots behind Jazz Janewattananond.

Jaidee has made five Masters appearances, including each of the last three years. His best result at Augusta National remains a T-37 finish in 2014. Should he fail to win this week, he'll still have a chance to return down Magnolia Lane by being among the OWGR top 50 when the rankings are published the week before the Masters.

Thongchai Jaidee, Masters

