Johnson, Jutanugarn, Langer named Players of Year by GWAA

Dustin Johnson, Ariya Jutanugarn and Bernhard Langer were each named 2016 Player of the Year in their respective category by the Golf Writers' Association of America.

All three took top billing in relatively easy fashion, as each garnered at least 80 percent of the vote. Johnson, who was also named Player of the Year by the PGA Tour after a three-win season that included the U.S. Open, received 82 percent of the vote for top male player to finish well ahead of Open champ Henrik Stenson and world No. 1 Jason Day.

"It means a great deal to be recognized by my many friends in the media," Johnson said. "I'm proud to be the recipient of their prestigious award."

Like Johnson, Jutanugarn is a first-time award recipient. The 21-year-old received 85 percent of the vote for top female player after a season that included five wins and was highlighted by a victory at the Ricoh Women's British Open. Langer's vote in the senior category was nearly unanimous, as the German received 97 percent of the over-50 vote. This is his third such award from the GWAA, having also taken top honors in 2010 and 2014.

All three players will be honored alongside various other winners at the annual GWAA awards dinner on April 5 in Augusta, Ga.