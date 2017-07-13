A. Jutanugarn (79) struggles in U.S. Women's Open

BEDMINSTER, N.J. – Ariya Jutanugarn will have work to do to avoid missing back-to-back cuts in major championships.

Jutanugarn struggled to a 7-over-par 79 Thursday at the U.S. Women’s Open at Trump National.

Jutanugarn missed the cut at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship two weeks ago, then opened the Thornberry Classic last week with a 78 before withdrawing with pain in her right shoulder.

Over her last four rounds, Jutanugarn has shot 77-68-78-79.

According to Jutanugarn’s coaches, there is a lot going on in a head-spinning little spell of ups and downs over the last month.

Jutanugarn seized the Rolex world No. 1 ranking winning the Manulife Classic five weeks ago, then lost it two weeks later. Since then, she has experienced some nagging pain in her right shoulder, the same shoulder she had surgery on four years ago. Through all this, her swing has gotten out of sync, while her life has gotten more complicated, with increasing demands from her golf loving Thai homeland.

“There have been some massive changes in her life,” said Vision54s Pia Nilsson, who teams with Lynn Marriott as Jutanugarn’s performance coaches. “You think about what has happened over the last year or so. She has won six times, won a major, won the Rolex Player of the Year Award and gone to world No. 1. She’s just a little uncomfortable. She’s adjusting. She’s learning.”

Jutanugarn said she isn’t as far off as her score made it look.

“I know the score is not good, but I’m feeling better,” Jutanugarn said.