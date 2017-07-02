Kang rockets up Solheim standings with major win

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. – Danielle Kang leaped prominently into the U.S. Solheim Cup mix Sunday with her victory at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Kang jumped from 10th place on the American Solheim Cup points list to sixth place.

With double points available in a major, Kang claimed 120 points.

The top eight at the conclusion of the Ricoh Women’s British Open (Aug. 3-6) qualify for the American team that will meet Europe Aug. 18-20 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Here’s how the updated top 10 on the U.S. Solheim Cup points list looks:

1. Lexi Thompson, 657

2. Stacy Lewis, 452.5

3. Gerina Piller, 379

4. Cristie Kerr, 338.5

5. Jessica Korda, 323

6. Danielle Kang, 322.5

7. Brittany Lang, 247

8. Michelle Wie, 247

9. Austin Ernst, 227

10. Brittany Lincicome 216

11. Angela Stanford, 211

12. Lizette Salas, 195.5