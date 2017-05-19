Ko finding comfort zone, looking for winner's circle

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Even the Rolex world No. 1 needs a confidence boost once in a while.

Lydia Ko says she got that with her second-place finish at the Lotte Championship last month, where she began to see all the elements of her game coming together after making sweeping changes coming into the new year.

Ko is encouraged by how her game’s feeling after a second straight round of 4-under-par 67 Friday at the Kingsmill Championship. She’s tied for third, four shots behind Lexi Thompson (65).

“Having my good finish in Hawaii, definitely, builds confidence, especially with all the changes,” she said. “It takes time to get used to. I feel like everything is going the right direction.”

Ko came into the new season with new equipment (PXG) and a new coach (Gary Gilchrist). She also appears settling in with her newest caddie (Peter Godfrey). She’s looking for her 15th career LPGA title this week, her first since the Marathon Classic last July.