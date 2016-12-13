Golf Central Blog

Korean Open winner, runner-up to receive Open spots

Will Gray
December 13, 2016, 8:41 am

The R&A announced Tuesday that the winner and runner-up at the 2017 Kolon Korean Open will each receive exemptions into the 2017 Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

These are the first such exemptions for the event, which is co-sanctioned by the Korean Golf Tour and OneAsia Tour and was first played in 1958. The decorated list of past champions includes Sergio Garcia, Vijay Singh, K.J. Choi, John Daly and Rickie Fowler. Last year Korea's Kyounghoon Lee successfully defended his title.

"The Open brings together the best players from around the world and is truly a global celebration of golf," said Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, executive director of championships for the R&A. "Korea is a strong golfing nation and these new exemptions will create added incentive for the golfers competing in this historic tournament."

The Kolon Korean Open will be held June 1-4 at Woojeong Hills Country Club in the South Chungcheong province.

