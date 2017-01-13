Leishman's wife pregnant after surviving health scare

HONOLULU – Two years ago when Marc Leishman withdrew from the Masters to be with his wife, Audrey, because of a “life-threatening medical emergency” he didn’t know what the future held.

Audrey Leishman was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome and toxic shock syndrome that put her in a coma, and doctors gave her a slim chance to survive.

Nearly 24 months removed from that harrowing experience, the Leishmans were celebrating a series of accomplishments as the Australian began his season at the Sony Open.

In October, Audrey’s infectious disease doctor told her she was healthy enough to get pregnant and Leishman confirmed on Friday that the couple is expecting their third child in mid-July.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Articles, photos and videos

“It’s unbelievable, really, just that she is even healthy enough to do it and be able to get pregnant, which we were a little worried about,” Leishman said. “It’s amazing, and she’s still feeling well.”

Doctors initially told the Leishmans it would take roughly two years to know if she could get pregnant, and they were encouraged when she was given a clean bill of health late last year after everything she had gone through.

“We didn’t know how healthy she would get,” he said. “It’s just lucky that she’s recovered really well.”