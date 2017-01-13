Golf Central Blog

Leishman's wife pregnant after surviving health scare

By

Rex Hoggard
January 13, 2017, 7:19 pm

RSS

HONOLULU – Two years ago when Marc Leishman withdrew from the Masters to be with his wife, Audrey, because of a “life-threatening medical emergency” he didn’t know what the future held.

Audrey Leishman was diagnosed with acute respiratory distress syndrome and toxic shock syndrome that put her in a coma, and doctors gave her a slim chance to survive.

Nearly 24 months removed from that harrowing experience, the Leishmans were celebrating a series of accomplishments as the Australian began his season at the Sony Open.

In October, Audrey’s infectious disease doctor told her she was healthy enough to get pregnant and Leishman confirmed on Friday that the couple is expecting their third child in mid-July.

Sony Open in Hawaii: Articles, photos and videos

“It’s unbelievable, really, just that she is even healthy enough to do it and be able to get pregnant, which we were a little worried about,” Leishman said. “It’s amazing, and she’s still feeling well.”

Doctors initially told the Leishmans it would take roughly two years to know if she could get pregnant, and they were encouraged when she was given a clean bill of health late last year after everything she had gone through.

“We didn’t know how healthy she would get,” he said. “It’s just lucky that she’s recovered really well.”

Article Tags: 

Marc Leishman, 2017 Sony Open

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Sony Open in Hawaii
Austin unknowingly fires 59 to open Diamond Resorts
Watch: Thomas nearly makes hole-in-one
McIlroy injures back; hopes to play Saturday
Buddy trip: Thomas' pals help celebrate 59

Trending

Pro loses 32 balls at wind-swept Web.com event
Spieth open to expanding guest list for #SB2K17
McIlroy likely won't play 2020 Olympics
Thomas crushed by 'Bama loss despite TOC win
Thomas becomes youngest player to shoot 59
Social Snapshots: January 2017
New equipment, endorsement deals at Sony
Buddy trip: Thomas' pals help celebrate 59
McIlroy on Woods: 'I could not live like that'
Watch: Spieth, Kaufman go fishing in Hawaii
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.