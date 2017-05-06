Lexi one back through 54 in Japan title defense

Lexi Thompson is in contention to win back-to-back World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup titles on the Japan LPGA Tour.

After opening with a 2-over-par 74 on Thursday, Thompson got herself in position to successfully defend her title with a 69 on Friday and a 68 on Saturday. She’s tied for second, one shot behind Ha Neul Kim (70), who has won eight Korean LPGA Tour titles and four JLPGA titles.

The Salonpas Cup is a JLPGA major being played at Ibaraki Golf Club. In Gee Chun won the title two years ago and Morgan Pressel won it in 2010. Annika Sorenstam, Karrie Webb and Beth Daniel are among other LPGA pros who have won the title.