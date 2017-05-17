Golf Central Blog

Lexi skydives for Navy SEALs-affiliated charity

By

Randall Mell
May 17, 2017, 6:02 pm

RSS

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Lexi Thompson made a dramatic entry into Wednesday’s pro-am at the Kingsmill Championship.

She plunged from 10,000 feet in the air to the first tee.

Thompson rode a parachute down to the tee box attached to a Navy SEAL as a promotion of her new charity, Lexi Legacy Challenge. She’s teaming with SEAL Legacy Foundation to raise money for the families of wounded and fallen Navy SEALs.

Thompson skydived with three Navy SEALs and a Red Bull skydiver, who filmed the jump. Red Bull is one of Thompson’s sponsors.

“A dream come true is all I can say,” Thompson said. “Not only did I get to skydive, but I got to jump with Navy SEALs, who are the most elite members of our military.”

Thompson will be adding to her playing wardrobe with this charity effort. She wears pink on Saturdays in her continuing support in the fight against breast cancer. She will now wear camouflage blue on Sundays as support of her new charity effort.

Donations can be made at www.SEALLegacy.org/LexisLegacy.

(The following photos are courtesy redbull.com)

Mell, a senior writer, is a 30-year veteran and covers the PGA and LPGA tours for Golf Channel.

Read Bio |
@RandallMellGC

