Masters odds: Spieth 6/1 favorite, Tiger now 100/1

Another trophy to add to the collection has made Jordan Spieth a clear betting favorite for the upcoming Masters.

Spieth won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am by four shots, leading the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook to trim his odds for the season's first major. Spieth already had the lowest odds of any player at 8/1 entering the week, but he is now available at 6/1 following his first win of the year.

World No. 1 Jason Day and Rory McIlroy remain next on the betting sheet, while Hideki Matsuyama - who had fallen from 15/1 to 10/1 after his Phoenix win - has settled back at 12/1 alongside Dustin Johnson.

Tiger Woods was shopped at 25/1 as recently as two weeks ago, but those odds drifted to 50/1 following Woods' withdrawal after one round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Now that he is sitting out the next two weeks and his next start remains a mystery, the Westgate bumped his odds of winning a fifth green jacket out to 100/1.

Here's a look at the betting odds at the Westgate for several top players, with the Masters now just seven weeks away:

6/1: Jordan Spieth

10/1: Jason Day, Rory McIlroy

12/1: Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

20/1: Justin Rose

25/1: Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott, Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

30/1: Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson

40/1: Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm, Brandt Snedeker

50/1: Matt Kuchar, Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey

60/1: Zach Johnson, Danny Willett, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Branden Grace

80/1: Daniel Berger, Jimmy Walker, Charl Schwartzel, Gary Woodland, Thomas Pieters

100/1: Tiger Woods, Jim Furyk, Lee Westwood, J.B. Holmes, Shane Lowry, Emiliano Grillo, Russell Knox, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Tyrrell Hatton, Ryan Moore, Alex Noren