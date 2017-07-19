McIlroy at 20-1 odds? 'Good time to back me'

SOUTHPORT, England – Perhaps the most telling indication of the state of Rory McIlroy’s game these days are his betting odds for this week’s Open Championship.

At 20-1, McIlroy is well behind the betting favorites this week (Jordan Spieth leads the way at 14-1), which is not entirely surprising given his performances in 2017. The Northern Irishman has missed the cut in three of his last four worldwide events and his best finish was a playoff defeat to start the year at the BMW South African Open.

“Good time to back me, I think. 20 to 1?” he laughed on Wednesday at Royal Birkdale. “If I was a betting company and I saw my form over the past few weeks, you would say, yeah, that's probably a fair enough price. But, again, all it takes is one week for those odds to go back to, I don't know, 7 to 1, 8 to 1 at Quail Hollow [site of next month’s PGA Championship].”

McIlroy was 10-1 at last year’s Open, just behind then-world No. 1 Jason Day (8-1) and Dustin Johnson (9-1). As recently as last month at the U.S. Open, McIlroy was a 10-1 favorite, behind only Johnson.