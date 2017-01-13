McIlroy commits to play Euro Tour's flagship event

Rory McIlroy has committed to play the European Tour’s flagship event after skipping last year.

The world No. 2 said that he will play in the BMW PGA Championship, scheduled for May 25-28 at the Wentworth Club in England.

Last year, McIlroy chose not to play because it would have marked his fourth consecutive start. He wasn’t the only big-name player to bail, either – only four of the top 30 players in the world teed it up, causing European Tour CEO Keith Pelley to say, “I don’t see it as our flagship event.”

As a result, Pelley created the Rolex Series, a collection of eight marquee events with a purse of at least $7 million. Wentworth’s much-maligned West Course has also undergone “extensive changes” since last year’s event, according to a European Tour release.

McIlroy won the event in 2014 and missed the cut in 2012, '13 and '15.