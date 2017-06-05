McIlroy (rib) ready to return at U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy has confirmed that he’ll be able to play in next week’s U.S. Open.

The world No. 2, who hasn’t competed since The Players Championship four weeks ago, tweeted Monday that he has made good progress on his game and is excited for the second major of the year.

McIlroy has been rehabbing and practicing at Quinta do Lago resort in Portugal. He withdrew from both the BMW PGA and the Memorial after his early-season rib injury flared up before The Players.

Good progress made over the past 2 weeks in @Quinta_do_Lago Portugal. Excited for the US Open. pic.twitter.com/2Zqi0dvRlo — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 5, 2017

“I am ready for Erin Hills and looking forward to playing there for the first time,” McIlroy told the Guardian. “The last few weeks have obviously been frustrating – I never like to miss events either on the PGA Tour or European Tour – but it was important I got back to a level of fitness where I felt I could give myself the best possible chance at the U.S. Open.

“As I have said many times before, majors will ultimately determine my golf career, but I have had the rest of this busy season to consider as well.”

McIlroy suffered a rib injury in January – which he said was caused by overuse while equipment testing during the offseason – and missed four tournaments in seven weeks. An MRI exam last month revealed no new injury, but rather a “low-grade response” to his prior ailment.

Despite the limited action, he has four top-10s in six starts.