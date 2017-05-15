McIlroy's MRI shows recurrence of rib injury

Rory McIlroy doesn't have a new injury, but he's not entirely over the rib issue that sidelined him earlier this year, either.

Per a report from the BBC: A scan has revealed that the back problem Rory McIlroy had at The Players Championship was a recurrence of his injury from earlier this year.

McIlroy said on Monday evening that an MRI scan had revealed "no new injury, rather a low grade response to the rib joint I injured earlier in the year."

As of now, McIlroy is still slated to play next week's BMW PGA at Wentworth, where he won the title in 2014. The report adds that McIlroy will decide early next week whether he'll be "in a position to compete."

The current world No. 2 missed seven weeks earlier this year with a rib injury after finishing runner-up at the BMW SA Open in January.

McIlroy finished in a tie for 35th at The Players at 2 over par and failed to break 70 in his four rounds at TPC Sawgrass.