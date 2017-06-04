Memorial play halted again with leader on 18

Update, 8:05 p.m. ET: Play has resumed.

DUBLIN, Ohio – Inclement weather suspended play a second time Sunday night at the Memorial.

The horn sounded at 6:48 p.m. as rain poured down and thunderstorms approached Muirfield Village.

Six players remain on the golf course.

Jason Dufner at 13 under leads Rickie Fowler by two shots, with the two having teed off on the 18th hole just before play was stopped.

Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson are through 16 holes and tied at 9 under par, four back.

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

The final pairing of Daniel Summerhays, 10 under, and Matt Kuchar, 9 under, are on the 15th green.

Anirban Lahiri is the leader in the clubhouse at minus-10.

Play was originally halted at 4:18 p.m. Sunday because of lightning. The stoppage lasted one hour and 17 minutes before players resumed the final round at 5:35 p.m.