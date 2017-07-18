Golf Central Blog

Mickelson ditches driver for Tuesday practice round

Rex Hoggard
July 18, 2017, 6:23 am

SOUTHPORT, England – Considering he’s played one major, the 2008 U.S. Open, without a driver in his bag and another, the 2006 Masters, with two, Phil Mickelson’s methods Tuesday at Royal Birkdale should have come as no surprise.

Mickelson arrived early on Tuesday to tinker with a modified 3-iron, a Callaway Epic model, that has been bent to 16 degrees, which is closer to a 2-iron loft.

He also had a 3-iron in the bag with standard loft as well as his normal 3-wood during his practice round with Jon Rahm, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.

According to Mickelson’s caddie, his brother Tim, Lefty has his driver with him and could add it to his bag depending on conditions, which will become increasingly more windy as the championship heads into the weekend.

Phil Mickelson, 2017 Open Championship

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

@RexHoggardGC

