Mickelson 'hopeful' to play CareerBuilder Challenge

HONOLULU – Following two surgeries late last year it seemed doubtful Phil Mickelson would be ready to start his year at next week’s CareerBuilder Challenge, but when the field list was published on Friday the left-hander’s name was on it.

Mickelson took over as “tournament ambassador” of the CareerBuilder Challenge this year, but after two surgeries, in October and December, to repair a recurrence of a sports hernia it seemed more likely he’d begin 2017 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

A spokesman for Mickelson told GolfChannel.com that Lefty is holding a spot in the field for himself and is “hopeful” he can play, but doesn’t know if he’ll be healthy enough.

Mickelson, who last played on Tour in October at the Safeway Open, normally plays a busy West Coast schedule. Last year, the 46-year-old played four events on the West Coast, and he’s missed the CareerBuilder Challenge just once since 2012.