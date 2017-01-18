Golf Central Blog

Mickelson to make 2017 debut at CareerBuilder

By

Ryan Lavner
January 18, 2017, 11:05 am

RSS

Phil Mickelson will begin his year a week earlier than anticipated.

After undergoing two hernia surgeries this offseason, Mickelson will make his 2017 debut at this week’s CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, Calif., according to Golf Channel reporter George Savaricas.

Mickelson, who is coming off a resurgent 2016 season with six top-5 finishes, had the initial surgery Oct. 19 to remove a walnut-sized hernia behind his belly button. Despite saying afterward that he was “all fixed up,” he needed another procedure in December, putting his early-season schedule in doubt.  

CareerBuilder Challenge: Articles, photos and videos

There was extra incentive for Mickelson to play this week, as this is the first year that he’s serving as the tournament ambassador of the old Bob Hope Classic, replacing former President Bill Clinton.

Barring a setback, Mickelson will also play next week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

To gear up for the CareerBuilder – which features a three-course rotation and 54-hole cut – Mickelson played his first 18-hole round of the year Saturday. On Tuesday, he played nearby at the Madison Club with fellow pros to try and get “game ready,” according to Savaricas.

Mickelson, who tied for third at this event last year, is expected to address the media Wednesday.

Paired with Bill Haas, he will start his first round at 11:40 a.m. ET Thursday at La Quinta.

Article Tags: 

Phil Mickelson, CareerBuilder Challenge, PGA Tour

Lavner is a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and is the website's college golf expert.

Read Bio |
@RyanLavnerGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Mickelson to make 2017 debut at CareerBuilder
Herman prepares to watch 'the boss' become POTUS
Fowler on injury: Players can't live 'in a bubble'
Punch Shot: Are all these low scores good for golf?
Esteve's key to beating cancer? Beating golf balls

Trending

Thomas wins Sony with PGA Tour-record score
The Social: Rory goes the truth route
JT's 'terrible' week has happy ending
Back specialist: McIlroy's injury rare for golfers
Fowler on injury: Players can't live 'in a bubble'
Win doesn't stop JT from poking fun at Spieth's bro
Randall's Rant: Passing on Couples a loss for us all
Social Snapshots: January 2017
McIlroy: 'Bitterly disappointing' to miss Abu Dhabi
Mickelson 'hopeful' to play CareerBuilder Challenge
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.