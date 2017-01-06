Moore, Thomas tied for TOC lead at Kapalua

With four rounds of 6-under 67 between them, Ryan Moore and Justin Thomas share the lead at the SBS Tournament of Champions through 36 holes. Here’s how things look heading into the weekend at Kapalua:

Leaderboard: Thomas (-12), Moore (-12) Patrick Reed (-11), Jason Dufner (-10), Hideki Matsuyama (-9)

What it means: Thomas and Moore both birdied the par-5 18th late Friday. A somewhat odd juxtaposition, Moore played the back-nine in a bogey-free, 5-under 32, while Thomas closed with a series of one-handed releases and casual club tosses. Nonetheless, they share the lead by one over Reed and Walker, who met in a playoff for the title in 2015, with Reed coming out on top. Dufner sits two back, while Matsuyama, who closed 2016 with four wins in his final five starts, lurks at 9 under. Per the Golf Channel Editorial Research Unit, four of the last five winners of the TOC have held the 36-hole lead, boding well for Thomas and Moore.

Round of the day: Reed made three straight birdies on Nos. 3-5, added another at No. 10 and circled four of his last five holes on a bogey-free card. He hit 18 of 18 greens, but only 14 of 15 fairways (more on that below).

Best of the rest: Moore, Thomas and Brendan Steele all carded 67. Steele was mistake-free before a dropped shot at 17. He will enter the weekend five back at 7 under.

Biggest disappointment: PGA Tour rookie Cody Gribble made five birdies and an eagle in Round 2 and still signed for a 72. He undid nearly all of his hard work with bogeys at 7 and 8 and doubles at 12 and 14. The Sanderson Farms champ is 5 under for the week.

Quote of the day: “I could have hit all [15] fairways as well, but my tee shot on No. 1 was too good and just went through the fairway." - Reed