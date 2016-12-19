Golf Central Blog

Muirfield members 'banned' from bench by Edinburgh women

By

Will Gray
December 19, 2016, 9:49 am

RSS

Updated, 2:49 p.m. ET

Original story:

The male members of Muirfield Golf Club apparently have fewer sitting options in the Edinburgh area.

Earlier this year, the club failed to pass a vote that would have allowed the first female members in its history. While a second vote has been promised, the result of the first tally still resulted in Muirfield being pulled from The Open rota.

The vote also seems to have sparked a response from an unknown party in Edinburgh, who recently put a plaque on an area bench announcing that the seats were off-limits to Muirfield members:

The protest, however, appears to be short-lived. A spokesperson for the City of Edinburgh Council told BBC Scotland that the bench already has an existing dedication and "the plaque in question has been placed without permission and will be removed at the earliest opportunity."

Article Tags: 

Muirfield

Gray, an associate editor, contributes to the Golf Central blog and digital video shows.

Read Bio |
@WillGrayGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Best of 2016: Controversies
Best of 2016: Major moments
Memorable moments from the 2016 majors
Social Snapshots: December 2016
My 2016 moment: U.S. realizes Ryder Cup win

Trending

Daly says he once threw $55,000 out his car window
Video: Guy tries shot off frozen pond, falls through
Report: FBI leaked information in Mickelson probe
Reports: McIlroy, Stoll to wed in April
Social Snapshots: December 2016
DJ and Paulina's son Tatum not impressed with Santa
Ko: Leadbetter split my decision - not parents'
Muirfield members 'banned' from bench by Edinburgh women
Notes: Spieth heading to bro's college basketball game
Spieth to focus on 'scoring irons' in 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.