Murray's week so far at CIMB: 82-74-64

October 14, 2017, 4:05 am

Two days after opening with a 10-over 82, Grayson Murray's wild week at the CIMB Classic continued Saturday with an 8-under 64 in Malaysia.

Starting on the back nine, Murray fired a 5-under 31 that included an eagle at the par-4 16th and birdies at Nos. 17 and 18. The Barbasol champ then made a triple bogey at the par-4 second before closing with four birdies and an eagle over his final seven holes.

Yes, Murray shot a 64 with a triple bogey and a bogey on his card.

Despite improving 10 strokes from his second-round 74, Murray is still 4 over par for the tournament, and he only moved up six spots to T-72 in the 78-man field.

Grayson Murray, 2017 CIMB Classic

