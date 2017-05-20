Golf Central Blog

'Nervous' Hahn excited to start Sunday with lead

By

Ryan Reiterman
May 20, 2017, 8:42 pm

RSS

IRVING, Texas – James Hahn is back in a familiar spot.

He opened the AT&T Byron Nelson with a 6-under 64 to share the first-round lead with Ricky Barnes, but Hahn dropped six strokes behind Jason Kokrak after an even-par 70 on Friday.

So Hahn simply went out on Moving Day and fired another bogey-free 64 to grab a one-shot lead over Billy Horschel heading into the final round.

“Anytime you're under par after nine holes you're kind of freed up a little bit, and I feel like I did that today,” Hahn said. “Made some good decisions. Wasn't too aggressive with my approach shots.”

AT&T Byron Nelson: Articles, photos and videos

He kicked off his round with a slam-dunk pitch for birdie at the par-4 3rd, and Hahn tacked on five more birdies coming in to take the lead.

Hahn plans on watching the leaderboard on Sunday, knowing a lot can happen down the stretch of a tournament with so many big names lurking, including Jason Day (two back) and Sergio Garcia (four back).

“I think having the lead in the golf tournament in itself creates a lot of anxiety and nerves,” Hahn said. “If you weren't nervous leading a golf tournament, there's probably something wrong with you. So, I welcome that opportunity and, for me, it's just another test.”

Article Tags: 

James Hahn, 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson

Ryan Reiterman is an assistant managing editor who writes, edits content for GolfChannel.com.

Read Bio |
@rreiterman

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
Advertisement
Last roundup for Dallas stars: Spotlight on Day, Garcia
'A little bit more drive' keeping Lexi out front
Hahn leads Day, Garcia through 54 at Byron Nelson
Day fires 63: Cool to hear crowds roar like that again
#MovingDay: Day fires 63 in Rd. 3 of AT&T Byron Nelson

Trending

Spieth's putter switch drawing some attention
Tom Brady is a golf coach now, giving Mickelson tips
LPGA players show style at HSBC Women's
College golfer strips to skivvies in attempt to avoid penalty
Davis: 'Arms race' for fast greens is bad for golf
Watch: Spieth hits two OB, makes 9 on par-5 16th
Watch: Barnes shanks tee shot; ProTracer included
Spieth: Tried to do too much
McIlroy WDs from BMW PGA with rib injury
Social Snapshots: May 2017
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.