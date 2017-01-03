New commissioner hints at possible schedule tweak

The PGA Tour schedule of the last few years could undergo some tweaks if new commissioner Jay Monahan has his way.

Monahan takes over this month as the Tour's top executive, succeeding Tim Finchem who recently closed out a 22-year run. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, the 46-year-old noted that he would like to see some changes to the season's closing stretch.

The Tour introduced the FedEx Cup Playoffs in 2007, and went to a wraparound schedule beginning in 2013. Both iterations feature postseason events running in late August and through September, just as college and NFL football kicks into high gear. According to the report, Monahan would prefer the golf season end before football begins in earnest.

"That's certainly something that we would like to see happen," Monahan said. "Having big events every month, culminating in the FedEx Cup Playoffs in August prior to the NFL season, that would be a very powerful schedule."

The changes Monahan discussed included moving The Players Championship back to a March date, where it was played until 2006. But any shift to the postseason would also require the cooperation of the PGA of America, since the PGA Championship's spot on the calendar would likely need to change.

The PGA Championship moved to late July last year to accommodate the Rio Olympics, and PGA of America CEO Pete Bevacqua noted at Baltusrol that the organization would be open to a date change - at least within the context of Olympic years.

"We need to analyze that. We need to consider all options," Bevacqua said in July. "This is a major championship. It's one of the most important events in sports, certainly one of the most important events in golf. And we need to find a spot in the schedule that works, not just for the PGA Championship but for the golf schedule as a whole."

According to the report, Monahan doesn't expect any significant schedule changes in 2018. He also doesn't expect there to be much of a void in the jam-packed schedule should the postseason events move up a bit.

"I'm a believer that there never would be a true offseason in this game," he said.