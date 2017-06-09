New report: Woods told officers he was taking Xanax

A newly-released report from the Jupiter (Fla.) Police Department indicates that Tiger Woods told arresting officers that he was taking Xanax when he was arrested last month for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods was found asleep behind the wheel of his 2015 Mercedes on the side of the road in the early hours of May 29. While he blew a 0.000 on two Breathalyzer tests, he failed multiple field sobriety tests and later issued a statement citing “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

Portions of the incident investigation report were originally redacted by the police department, which has since reissued an unredacted version following a public records request by Golf Channel. Among the previously redacted portions was a note from Officer Christopher Fandry, who interrogated Woods on the scene.

“I asked Woods if he had taken any medication to which he stated ‘Xanax,’” Fandry wrote. Fandry reported that Woods told him once more during the field sobriety test that he had taken Xanax.

After arriving at the testing facility, Woods told officers that he was on four medications – Soloxex (sic), Torix (sic), Vioxx and Vicodin – but did not mention Xanax.

Xanax is a benzodiazepine commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and depression. A warning from the FDA notes that its combination with an opioid like Vicodin “may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma and death.”

JPD has not yet released the toxicology report. Below is the portion of the investigation report that has been unredacted: