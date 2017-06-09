Golf Central Blog

New report: Woods told officers he was taking Xanax

By

Golf Channel Digital
June 9, 2017, 1:18 pm

RSS

A newly-released report from the Jupiter (Fla.) Police Department indicates that Tiger Woods told arresting officers that he was taking Xanax when he was arrested last month for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Woods was found asleep behind the wheel of his 2015 Mercedes on the side of the road in the early hours of May 29. While he blew a 0.000 on two Breathalyzer tests, he failed multiple field sobriety tests and later issued a statement citing “an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

Portions of the incident investigation report were originally redacted by the police department, which has since reissued an unredacted version following a public records request by Golf Channel. Among the previously redacted portions was a note from Officer Christopher Fandry, who interrogated Woods on the scene.

“I asked Woods if he had taken any medication to which he stated ‘Xanax,’” Fandry wrote. Fandry reported that Woods told him once more during the field sobriety test that he had taken Xanax.

After arriving at the testing facility, Woods told officers that he was on four medications – Soloxex (sic), Torix (sic), Vioxx and Vicodin – but did not mention Xanax. 

Xanax is a benzodiazepine commonly prescribed to treat anxiety and depression. A warning from the FDA notes that its combination with an opioid like Vicodin “may result in profound sedation, respiratory depression, coma and death.”

JPD has not yet released the toxicology report. Below is the portion of the investigation report that has been unredacted:

Article Tags: 

Tiger Woods

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
New report: Woods told officers he was taking Xanax
Cut Line: Erin on the side of caution
Mickelson (67) upbeat despite disappointing finish
Azinger: Players see pain meds 'problem' for Woods
7,800-yard Erin Hills puts premium on preparation

Trending

USGA to let alternates play U.S. Open practice rounds
Best of: Instagram sensation Paige Spiranac
Azinger: Players see pain meds 'problem' for Woods
Social Snapshots: June 2017
U.S. Open: Round 1, Round 2 tee times
Future major championship venues
Mickelson: Skipping Open 'wasn't a hard decision'
New report: Woods told officers he was taking Xanax
Kisner rewards caddie (and his huge calves) with truck
Horschel uses wood after accidentally breaking putter
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.