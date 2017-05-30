Golf Central Blog

Nike, Bridgestone react to Tiger's DUI arrest

Golf Channel Digital
May 30, 2017

Golf Channel equipment insider Matt Adams got reaction from two of Tiger Woods' primary sponsors in the wake of his DUI arrest.

Woods has been with Nike Golf since turning professional in 1996. He joined the Bridgestone Golf staff, playing its golf balls, last December.

