Nike, Bridgestone react to Tiger's DUI arrest

Golf Channel equipment insider Matt Adams got reaction from two of Tiger Woods' primary sponsors in the wake of his DUI arrest.

"We are aware of the situation but at this time, we respectfully decline any further comment" @bridgestonegolf #Tiger — MattAdamsGC (@MattAdamsFoL) May 30, 2017

"...we can confirm there’s no change in our relationship with Tiger" @nikegolf — MattAdamsGC (@MattAdamsFoL) May 30, 2017

Woods has been with Nike Golf since turning professional in 1996. He joined the Bridgestone Golf staff, playing its golf balls, last December.