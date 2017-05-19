Golf Central Blog

No one breaks par; Local 'Cats lead NCAA Women's

By

Golf Channel Digital
May 19, 2017, 9:35 pm

RSS

Northwestern, located less than 90 minutes from this year’s final venue, leads after Day 1 of stroke play at the NCAA Women’s DI National Championship.

Northwestern combined for a 13-over 301 total, two stokes clear of Kent State. No. 1-ranked Arizona State is tied for third place at 23 over.

Northwestern and Kent State are 11th and 16th, respectively, in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings.

No individual broke par on a cold and windy day at Rich Harvest Farms, outside of Chicago, Ill.

August Kim of Purdue and Michigan’s Elodie van Dievoet both carded even-par 72.

It was a difficult day for many of the favorites. No. 2-ranked Alabama is 21st, at 40 over. No 6 Florida State is a spot ahead, at 37 over, tied with No. 7 Duke.

Teams will compete over four rounds with the top 8 qualifying for match play, beginning Tuesday. An individual winner will also be crowned after Monday's final round of stroke play. Live coverage can be seen, Monday through Wednesday, on Golf Channel.

Click the following for complete scores:

Article Tags: 

2017 NCAA Women's DI National Championship

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

Presented by Penske
