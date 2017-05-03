Golf Central Blog

No Quail? No problem: Eagle Point is 'flawless'

By

Rex Hoggard
May 3, 2017, 2:03 pm

RSS

WILMINGTON, N.C. – “Flawless” was how Adam Scott described Eagle Point Golf Club, site of this week’s Wells Fargo Championship, but the Australian stopped short of comparing the layout to Augusta National, like some of his PGA Tour frat brothers.

When asked if there were any similarities between the two courses, Scott smiled.

"It's green," he answered.

Wells Fargo Championship: Articles, photos and videos

Eagle Point will be a one-and-done hosts for the Wells Fargo, which had to leave Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., to make room for August’s PGA Championship.

Scott said the Tom Fazio design has proven to be more challenging then he expected.

“For some reason, it's less predictable than most golf courses, and I'm going to have to spend this afternoon figuring out my gameplan for the next couple days,” he said.

Eagle Point features relatively wide fairways, like Augusta National, but that’s where the comparisons normally end, and Scott said the biggest challenge this week will be “visualizing” the unfamiliar greens.

Article Tags: 

Adam Scott, Eagle Point Golf Club, 2017 Wells Fargo Championship

Hoggard, a senior writer, covers the PGA Tour and appears on Golf Central and Morning Drive.

Read Bio |
@RexHoggardGC

Editor's Picks

Presented by Penske
DJ hopes to return to winning ways after injury
DJ: Watching Masters tough; texts Sergio
DJ: 'I was playing the best golf of my career'
The Social: Decisions, decisions ...
Social Snapshots: May 2017

Trending

Tour hands out first slow-play penalty in 22 years
Kerr tweets apology for playoff slow play
Poulter keeps PGA Tour card: 'Good news'
Randall's Rant: LPGA missed golden opportunity
Social Snapshots: May 2017
LPGA event offers sponsor invite via Twitter poll
Watch: Guy proves why you shouldn't hit from water
The Social: Decisions, decisions ...
Clemson coach Swinney falls for exploding ball trick
Blixt-Smith outlast Kisner-Brown in Zurich playoff
Golf Channel App

Golf Channel

Instant access to the latest news, videos and photos from around the world of golf.

App Store
Google Play
Amazon Kindle
Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel Academy

Golf Channel's video library has over 600 tips, analyze your swing and take a lesson from instructors.

App Store
GolfNow

GolfNow

Easily book tee times on the go.

iTunes App Store
Google Play Store

Sign Up For Golf Daily

Don't miss the latest news, exclusive offers and sweepstakes.