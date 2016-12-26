Golf Central Blog

Noren headlines list of year-end Masters invitees

Nick Menta
With 2016 coming to a close, 12 players have earned invitations to the 2017 Masters via the Official World Golf Ranking.

The top 50 players in the world at the end of the calendar year who are not already qualified secure April trips to Augusta National.

The list is headlined by world No. 9 Alex Noren, who is up from 96th at the end of 2015 thanks to a four-win season on the European Tour.

Noren will be joined No. 24 Tyrell Hatton, No. 26 Louis Oosthuizen, No. 27 Rafa Cabrera Bello, No. 31 Francesco Molinari, No. 33 Yuta Ikeda, No. 39 Chris Wood, No. 40 Bernd Wiesberger, No. 41 Bill Haas, No. 44 Andy Sullivan, No. 45 Ben An, and No. 47 Thomas Pieters. 

Noren, Hatton, and Pieters will be making their Masters debuts.

The world-ranking exemption adds international depth to a Masters field that already invites the previous year's PGA Tour winners and Tour Championship participants. Haas, for example, is the only American on this year's list.

The man on the bubble, No. 50 Will McGirt, was already in the field thanks to his win at the The Memorial.

No. 54 Thongchai Jaidee made a last-minute effort to crack the field over the weekend, but came up short. Needing a win at the Asian Development Tour's Boonchu Ruangkit Championship to pass McGirt, he finished two shots behind winner Danthai Boonma.

The top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking on March 27, 2017 who still aren't qualified will also earn invites.

The 2017 Masters will be played from April 6-9.

