By the numbers: Key stats from Matsuyama's win

Hideki Matsuyama defended his title Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Here are the key stats from the final round at TPC Scottsdale.

Hideki Matsuyama

• Improves to 3-0 in PGA Tour playoffs in career

• Fourth career PGA Tour win (most ever by player from Japan)

• First player to successfully defend title at TPC Scottsdale

• First player from Japan to successfully defend any PGA Tour title

• First player to win consecutive years in playoff in same event since Ernie Els at 2003, '04 Sony Open in Hawaii

• Projected to remain fifth in World Ranking next week

• Fifth victory in last nine worldwide starts

• 13th professional worldwide victory (turns 25 in 20 days - Jumbo Ozaki won 13th professional worldwide event at 25 years old)

• Last player to successfully defend at WMPO – Johnny Miller (1975)

• Third-youngest international four-time PGA Tour winner in last 30 years

• Trailed entering final round in five of 13 worldwide wins

• Second in field in strokes gained tee-to-green this week

Webb Simpson

• Sixth career runner-up finish on PGA Tour

• Falls to 1-4 in PGA Tour playoff career

• 65-64 on weekend; was T-28, six back entering weekend

• Was T-29, six back in 2012 U.S. Open (won)

• Played last 45 holes of regulation in 15 under

• Has not won on PGA Tour since anchor ban enforcement began

Louis Oosthuizen

• Has never won a professional tournament in United States

• Zero bogeys over last 36 holes of tournament

• Jack Nicklaus, Bobby Locke are only players to win here and Open at St. Andrews

Rickie Fowler

• Bogey-free 6-under 65; made only two bogeys this week

• 33 under over last nine rounds played in this tournament

• Hit 18/18 GIR in final round (second time in PGA Tour career)

• Other such round came in 2009 Safeway Open (fifth round as a pro)

• Missed only three GIR over last two rounds this week

Phil Mickelson

• 71 in final round (30 on front nine, 41 on back nine)

• Bogeyed four of first six holes on back nine in final round

• 76 starts worldwide since last victory (2013 Open)