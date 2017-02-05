Golf Central Blog

By the numbers: Key stats from Matsuyama's win



Golf Channel Digital
February 5, 2017, 7:25 pm

Hideki Matsuyama defended his title Sunday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Here are the key stats from the final round at TPC Scottsdale.

Hideki Matsuyama

• Improves to 3-0 in PGA Tour playoffs in career

• Fourth career PGA Tour win (most ever by player from Japan)

• First player to successfully defend title at TPC Scottsdale

• First player from Japan to successfully defend any PGA Tour title

• First player to win consecutive years in playoff in same event since Ernie Els at 2003, '04 Sony Open in Hawaii

• Projected to remain fifth in World Ranking next week

• Fifth victory in last nine worldwide starts

• 13th professional worldwide victory (turns 25 in 20 days - Jumbo Ozaki won 13th professional worldwide event at 25 years old)

• Last player to successfully defend at WMPO – Johnny Miller (1975)

• Third-youngest international four-time PGA Tour winner in last 30 years

• Trailed entering final round in five of 13 worldwide wins

• Second in field in strokes gained tee-to-green this week

Webb Simpson

• Sixth career runner-up finish on PGA Tour

• Falls to 1-4 in PGA Tour playoff career

• 65-64 on weekend; was T-28, six back entering weekend

• Was T-29, six back in 2012 U.S. Open (won)

• Played last 45 holes of regulation in 15 under

• Has not won on PGA Tour since anchor ban enforcement began

Louis Oosthuizen

• Has never won a professional tournament in United States

• Zero bogeys over last 36 holes of tournament

Jack Nicklaus, Bobby Locke are only players to win here and Open at St. Andrews

Rickie Fowler

• Bogey-free 6-under 65; made only two bogeys this week

• 33 under over last nine rounds played in this tournament

• Hit 18/18 GIR in final round (second time in PGA Tour career)

• Other such round came in 2009 Safeway Open (fifth round as a pro)

• Missed only three GIR over last two rounds this week

Phil Mickelson

• 71 in final round (30 on front nine, 41 on back nine)

• Bogeyed four of first six holes on back nine in final round

• 76 starts worldwide since last victory (2013 Open)

Article Tags: 

Hideki Matsuyama, Webb Simpson, Phil Mickelson, 2017 Waste Management Phoenix Open

Contributions from writers and editors on the Golf Channel Digital team.

