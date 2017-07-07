Opposite day: Love (69) still in Greenbrier hunt

Davis Love III couldn't do anything wrong Thursday in his opening 63 at The Greenbrier Classic.

Friday? That was a different story.

While Love hit more fairways and greens in Round 2, his putter cooled off dramatically. Love needed just 24 swipes on Thursday, but he took 31 putts in the second round.

The Greenbrier Classic: Articles, photos and videos

"Yesterday they all went in, or I cozied them up there close," said Love after making six birdies and five bogeys for a 1-under 69. "Today my speed was a little bit off on some long ones. I had three three-putts, and that was really the difference."

Love is still only four strokes behind 36-hole leader Sebastian Munoz heading into the weekend. At 53 years old and less than two years removed from his last Tour win, Love said he is looking forward to the challenge of playing against the younger players on the PGA Tour.

"Guys keep saying, 'When you going to the Champions Tour?' I don't want to go quite yet full time," Love said. "I know the time is coming, but I'm enjoying my time out here and want to see if I can still compete."