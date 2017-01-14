Golf Central Blog

Ortiz determined to beat his brother to Augusta

Nick Menta
January 14, 2017, 3:50 pm

PANAMA CITY, Panama - Carlos Ortiz earned a battlefield promotion to the PGA Tour in 2014 after winning three times that season on the Web.com Tour.

The first of those victories came at the Claro Panama Championship, played at Panama Golf Club, where his younger brother now seeks to win the Latin America Amateur Championship.

Following a third-round 67 that included three birdies, two bogeys and an eagle, Mexico's Alvaro Ortiz shares the 2-under-par lead at the LAAC with Chile's Toto Gana. The pair will play with another Chilean - Joaquin Niemann (-1), the fifth-ranked player in the World Amateur Golf Ranking - in the final group on Sunday.

This is Ortiz's third LAAC appearance. He finished third in Argentina in 2015 and made the cut last year in the Dominican Republic but was disqualified after the third round for signing an incorrect scorecard.

In his third crack at the title, Alvaro, a junior at the University of Arkansas, is in position to do something he's rarely ever done: beat his brother, in this case, to the Masters.

"It would be great," he said with a smile. "All my life, I've always tried to beat him, because he's my older brother, and I've only beaten him a couple times in my life. To get the Masters before him, it would be huge."

In addition to besting his brother, Alvaro with a victory would become only the second Mexican amateur to compete in the Masters, following Juan Antonio Estrada (1962-64).

Prior to the tournament, Carlos did advise Alvaro as to some of the subtleties of Panama Golf, but the best advice he's ever gotten from his brother is a bit more big-picture: "To lower my expectations or not to have any expectations when I go into a tournament so I can be more calm," Alvaro explains.

With a spot in the Masters on the line, following that advice on Sunday could prove a challenge. 

Nick Menta is an associate editor who writes and edits content for GolfChannel.com.

